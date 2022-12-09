Tuscola catches fast wind, sails away from Urbana University Laboratory 81-22

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Tuscola during an 81-22 win over Urbana University Laboratory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 3, Tuscola squared off with Bethany Okaw Valley in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
