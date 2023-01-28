Tuscola busts Sullivan 58-27

Tuscola didn't tinker with Sullivan, scoring a 58-27 result in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.
In recent action on January 21, Tuscola faced off against Danville Schlarman and Sullivan took on Shelbyville on January 20 at Shelbyville High School. Click here for a recap.
