Tuscola blitzes Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in dominating victory 61-41

Tuscola put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop for a 61-41 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 14.
Last season, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Tuscola squared off with January 17, 2022 at Tuscola High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 9, Tuscola faced off against Urbana University Laboratory and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Decatur St Teresa on December 8 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.