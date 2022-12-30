 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STATE FARM HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Trey Eller basket hands Central Catholic third-place game win over Rockford Lutheran

BLOOMINGTON — His teammates broke the press, and Central Catholic High School sophomore Trey Eller broke the tie.

Eller’s uncontested layup with three seconds left was the difference Friday at Shirk Center as the Saints clipped Rockford Lutheran 59-57 in overtime in the third-place game of the Small School Boys bracket of the State Farm Holiday Classic.

Trey Eller, 2022

Eller

“Cole (Certa) made a good pass to Colin (Hayes), and Colin made a good pass to Chuck (Graham),” Eller said. “I thought Chuck was going to shoot, but he found me wide open for the layup.”

While both teams were playing their fourth game in four days, the third-seeded Saints were contesting their second game in 12 hours after dropping an emotional semifinal battle to University High late Thursday night.

“We were missing free throws. They were missing free throws,” said Central Catholic coach Jason Welch. “Our legs were a little bit out because of four games of basketball.

"But what a wonderful opportunity to play a really well-coached Rockford Lutheran team. Their kids always play hard, and they’ve got skilled guys. It was a good game for both of us.”

Colin Hayes vs. Rockford Lutheran

Central Catholic's Colin Hayes (24) looked for a shot against the defense of Rockford Lutheran's Vontez Dent (11) on Friday at Shirk Center.

The Saints (9-4) let a nine-point advantage after three quarters slip away and needed a Crusaders’ miss at the buzzer to even reach overtime after converting just one of six free throws over the final 2:05 of regulation.

No. 4 seed Rockford Lutheran (10-6) forged a 57-57 tie with 11 seconds left in overtime on a pair of Vontez Dent free throws before the Saints located Eller near the basket to avoid another four-minute extra period.

“It’s always hard on your legs,” Eller said, “especially since it was overtime.”

Central Catholic third at Classic

Members of the Central Catholic basketball team celebrate receiving the third-place trophy for the Small School Boys bracket Friday at Shirk Center.

The Saints were victorious without a high-scoring game from junior sharpshooter Certa, who finished with 11 points. Certa still capped a spectacular tournament with 106 points in four games.

Eller led the way with 19 points, while Hayes turned in 17 points and 15 rebounds. Central Catholic finished at a woeful 5 of 16 from the free throw line and shot 47 percent from the field (24 of 51).

“I thought offensively we really shared the ball well. A lot of guys touched it,” said Welch. “It was a point of emphasis to get more guys involved. They did tonight, and I was really proud of it.”

The Saints bolted out to a 7-0 lead but settled for an 18-17 edge through one quarter after Rockford Lutheran’s Walt Hill Jr. capped the period’s scoring with a 3-pointer.

Rem Lee Central Catholic

Central Catholic senior Rem Lee accepts the third place trophy from State Farm Holiday Classic official Mike Sondgeroth.

Central Catholic snapped a 20-20 tie with a Certa dunk, a Hayes inside bucket and a Bennett Summers reverse layup.

A Graham trey at the 43-second mark handed the Saints a 31-25 lead that stood at 31-28 entering halftime.

Hill Jr. led the Crusaders with 19 points, Dent chipped in 17 and Blake Broege 14.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

