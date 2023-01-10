 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Tremont thwarts LeRoy's quest 66-50

  • 0

Tremont stretched out and finally snapped LeRoy to earn a 66-50 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 10.

Last season, LeRoy and Tremont faced off on January 11, 2022 at LeRoy High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 6, Tremont faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and LeRoy took on Clinton on January 3 at LeRoy High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News