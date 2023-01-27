Tremont survives taut tilt with Flanagan-Cornell 77-70

Mighty close, mighty fine, Tremont wore a victory shine after clipping Flanagan-Cornell 77-70 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 27.
In recent action on January 14, Flanagan-Cornell faced off against Heyworth and Tremont took on Heyworth on January 19 at Tremont High School. For more, click here.
