Tremont soars over Fisher 69-22

Tremont dominated from start to finish in an imposing 69-22 win over Fisher in Illinois boys basketball on December 16.
Last season, Tremont and Fisher faced off on December 17, 2021 at Fisher High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 10, Tremont faced off against Lexington and Fisher took on El Paso-Gridley on December 2 at Fisher High School. For more, click here.
