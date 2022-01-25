Tremont slips past Minonk Fieldcrest 50-43

Tremont edged Minonk Fieldcrest in a close 50-43 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 20, Tremont faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest and Tremont took on Minonk Fieldcrest on January 20 at Tremont High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.