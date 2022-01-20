Tremont severs Minonk Fieldcrest's hopes 65-52

Tremont handed Minonk Fieldcrest a tough 65-52 loss at Tremont High on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 15, Tremont faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Minonk Fieldcrest took on Roanoke-Benson on January 11 at Roanoke-Benson High School. For more, click here.
