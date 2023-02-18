Tremont broke to an early lead and topped Manito Midwest Central 90-62 in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 18.

The last time Tremont and Manito Midwest Central played in a 74-63 game on Feb. 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Tremont faced off against Manito Midwest Central . For more, click here. Tremont took on Manito Midwest Central on Feb. 10 at Tremont High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.