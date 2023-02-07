Tremont scored early and often to roll over Hartsburg-Emden 59-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 7.

The first quarter gave Tremont a 20-12 lead over Hartsburg-Emden.

The Turks' shooting darted in front for a 33-20 lead over the Stags at the half.

Tremont thundered to a 54-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Turks chalked up this decision in spite of the Stags' spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Tremont and Hartsburg-Emden squared off with February 8, 2022 at Hartsburg-Emden High School last season.

