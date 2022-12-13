 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tremont holds off Heyworth 78-71

A tight-knit tilt turned in Tremont's direction just enough to squeeze past Heyworth 78-71 on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Heyworth and Tremont faced off on January 22, 2022 at Tremont High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 6, Tremont faced off against Delavan and Heyworth took on Bloomington Cornerstone Christian on December 2 at Heyworth High School. For more, click here.

