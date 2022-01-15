Tremont escapes Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 53-48

Tremont edged Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a close 53-48 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 15.

The Turks made the first move by forging a 13-12 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.

The Turks' offense moved to a 23-20 lead over the Falcons at the half.

Tremont's command showed as it carried a 47-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

Tremont chalked up this decision in spite of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's spirited final-quarter performance.

