Tremont claims close encounter of the winning kind over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 70-64

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Tremont nipped Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 70-64 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 6.
The last time Tremont and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley played in a 53-48 game on January 15, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 29, Tremont faced off against Springfield Calvary and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Clinton on December 28 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.