Tremont showed it had the juice to douse Colfax Ridgeview in a points barrage during a 64-35 win in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 17.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Colfax Ridgeview faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw . For more, click here. Tremont took on Manito Midwest Central on Feb. 10 at Tremont High School. For results, click here.

