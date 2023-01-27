Tough tussle: Westville breaks free from Watseka 47-45

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Westville nabbed it to nudge past Watseka 47-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 21, Westville squared off with Georgetown-Ridge Farm in a basketball game. For results, click here.
