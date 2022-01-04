Tough tussle: Peoria Richwoods steps past Peoria 55-50

With little to no wiggle room, Peoria Richwoods nosed past Peoria 55-50 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 4.
In recent action on December 29, Peoria faced off against Chicago Brother Rice and Peoria Richwoods took on Pekin on December 29 at Peoria Richwoods High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
