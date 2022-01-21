Tough tussle: Pana steps past Nokomis 44-38

Pana wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 44-38 victory over Nokomis in Illinois boys basketball on January 21.
The Panthers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-22 lead over the Redskins.
Pana got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 18-16 to finish the game in style.
In recent action on January 15, Pana faced off against Litchfield and Pana took on Nokomis on January 13 at Pana High School. For more, click here.
