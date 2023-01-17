Tough tussle: Mt. Zion breaks free from Rantoul 55-51

Mt. Zion walked the high-wire before edging Rantoul 55-51 in Illinois boys basketball on January 17.
The last time Mt Zion and Rantoul played in a 88-72 game on January 18, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Rantoul faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Mt Zion took on Charleston on January 12 at Mt Zion High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.