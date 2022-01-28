Tough tussle: Metamora steps past East Peoria 55-54

Metamora poked just enough holes in East Peoria's defense to garner a taut 55-54 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 28.

The start wasn't the problem for East Peoria, who began with a 15-14 edge over Metamora through the end of the first quarter.

East Peoria took a 28-26 lead over Metamora heading to the half locker room.

The Raiders had a 40-36 edge on the Redbirds at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Redbirds avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-14 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.