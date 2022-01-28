 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Tough tussle: Metamora steps past East Peoria 55-54

  • 0

Metamora poked just enough holes in East Peoria's defense to garner a taut 55-54 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 28.

The start wasn't the problem for East Peoria, who began with a 15-14 edge over Metamora through the end of the first quarter.

East Peoria took a 28-26 lead over Metamora heading to the half locker room.

The Raiders had a 40-36 edge on the Redbirds at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Redbirds avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-14 stretch over the final quarter.

In recent action on January 22, East Peoria faced off against Washington and Metamora took on Bradley-Bourbonnais on January 22 at Metamora High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News