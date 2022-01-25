Tough tussle: Maroa-Forsyth steps past Decatur St. Teresa 60-54

Maroa-Forsyth posted a tight 60-54 win over Decatur St. Teresa on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Maroa-Forsyth opened with a 15-12 advantage over Decatur St. Teresa through the first quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa took a 32-25 lead over Maroa-Forsyth heading to the half locker room.

Decatur St. Teresa had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Maroa-Forsyth 46-44.

The Trojans' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 16-8 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.