Tough tussle: Maroa-Forsyth steps past Decatur St. Teresa 60-54

Maroa-Forsyth posted a tight 60-54 win over Decatur St. Teresa on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Maroa-Forsyth opened with a 15-12 advantage over Decatur St. Teresa through the first quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa took a 32-25 lead over Maroa-Forsyth heading to the half locker room.

Decatur St. Teresa had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Maroa-Forsyth 46-44.

The Trojans' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 16-8 points differential.

In recent action on January 18, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Clinton and Maroa-Forsyth took on Auburn on January 21 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For more, click here.

