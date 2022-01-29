Tough tussle: Mahomet-Seymour steps past Normal Community West 64-58

Mahomet-Seymour knocked off Normal Community West 64-58 at Mahomet-Seymour High on January 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 22, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Normal Community West took on Naperville Neuqua Valley on January 15 at Normal Community West. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.