Tough tussle: Glasford Illini Bluffs breaks free from Camp Point Central 51-50

With little to no wiggle room, Glasford Illini Bluffs nosed past Camp Point Central 51-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 30.

In recent action on December 17, Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off against Abingdon-Avon and Camp Point Central took on Lexington on December 20 at Lexington High School. For a full recap, click here.

