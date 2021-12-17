Tough tussle: Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette boys steps past Westville 58-56

Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette boys edged Westville in a close 58-56 encounter during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 3, Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys faced off against Watseka and Westville took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on December 10 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. Click here for a recap
