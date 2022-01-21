Tough tussle: Chicago Westinghouse steps past Chicago Marshall 76-71

Chicago Westinghouse broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Chicago Marshall 76-71 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 15, Chicago Westinghouse faced off against Niles Northridge Prep and Chicago Marshall took on Chicago Schurz on January 7 at Chicago Schurz High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.