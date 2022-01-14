Tough tussle: Chicago St. Rita steps past Lombard Montini 56-48

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago St. Rita wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 56-48 over Lombard Montini in Illinois boys basketball on January 14.
In recent action on January 8, Chicago St Rita faced off against Peoria Notre Dame and Lombard Montini took on Chicago Mt Carmel on January 7 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School. Click here for a recap
