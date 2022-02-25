Tough tussle: Chicago Simeon steps past Burbank St. Laurence 43-41

Chicago Simeon found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Burbank St. Laurence 43-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.
The Vikings started on steady ground by forging a 12-10 lead over the Wolverines at the end of the first quarter.
Chicago Simeon opened a slim 22-20 gap over Burbank St. Laurence at the half.
Chicago Simeon took control in the third quarter with a 34-27 advantage over Burbank St. Laurence.
In recent action on February 11, Burbank St Laurence faced off against Chicago Leo and Chicago Simeon took on Glen Ellyn Glenbard West on February 18 at Glen Ellyn Glenbard West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
