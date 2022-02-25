Tough tussle: Chicago Simeon steps past Burbank St. Laurence 43-41

Chicago Simeon found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Burbank St. Laurence 43-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.

The Vikings started on steady ground by forging a 12-10 lead over the Wolverines at the end of the first quarter.

Chicago Simeon opened a slim 22-20 gap over Burbank St. Laurence at the half.

Chicago Simeon took control in the third quarter with a 34-27 advantage over Burbank St. Laurence.

