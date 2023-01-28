Tough tussle: Chicago Perspectives Co-Op breaks free from Oak Park Fenwick 60-57

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chicago Perspectives Co-Op didn't mind, dispatching Oak Park Fenwick 60-57 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.

In recent action on January 24, Chicago Perspectives Co-Op faced off against Chicago Hyde Park and Oak Park Fenwick took on Chicago DePaul College Prep on January 20 at Oak Park Fenwick High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

