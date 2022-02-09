Tough tussle: Chicago Ogden Intl steps past Chicago Little Village Lawndale 62-55

Chicago Ogden Intl edged Chicago Little Village Lawndale in a close 62-55 encounter for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 9.
In recent action on February 3, Chicago Ogden Intl faced off against Chicago Bulls College Prep and Chicago Little Village Lawndale took on Chicago Kelvyn Park on January 28 at Chicago Kelvyn Park High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.