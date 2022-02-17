Tough tussle: Chicago Northside College steps past Chicago Noble Street College Prep 48-45

Chicago Northside College knocked off Chicago Noble Street College Prep 48-45 on February 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 9, Chicago Northside College faced off against Chicago Crane and Chicago Noble Street College Prep took on Chicago Comer College Prep on February 8 at Chicago Noble Street College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
