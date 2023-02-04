Chicago Muchin topped Chicago Noble Street College Prep 65-62 in a tough tilt at Chicago Muchin College Prep on February 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 26, Chicago Muchin faced off against Chicago Northside College . For more, click here. Chicago Noble Street College Prep took on Chicago UIC College Prep on January 25 at Chicago Noble Street College Prep. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.