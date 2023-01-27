Tough tussle: Chicago Marist breaks free from Arlington Heights St. Viator 53-49

Chicago Marist eventually plied victory away from Arlington Heights St. Viator 53-49 in Illinois boys basketball on January 27.
Last season, Chicago Marist and Arlington Heights St. Viator squared off with February 12, 2022 at Arlington Heights St. Viator High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Arlington Heights St. Viator faced off against Chicago Morgan Park and Chicago Marist took on Joliet Catholic on January 20 at Chicago Marist High School. Click here for a recap.
