Tough tussle: Chicago Gage Park steps past Chicago Kelly 67-66

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Gage Park wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 67-66 over Chicago Kelly in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Kelly faced off against Chicago TEAM Englewood and Chicago Gage Park took on Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago on January 20 at Chicago Gage Park High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
