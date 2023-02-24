A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Casey-Westfield nabbed it to nudge past Macon Meridian 52-46 in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 24.

Casey-Westfield drew first blood by forging a 17-13 margin over Macon Meridian after the first quarter.

The Hawks came from behind to grab the advantage 28-27 at halftime over the Warriors.

Casey-Westfield broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 45-38 lead over Macon Meridian.

The Warriors enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Hawks' 8-7 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Macon Meridian and Casey-Westfield played in a 63-56 game on Feb. 23, 2022. For more, click here.

