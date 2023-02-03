A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Bethany Okaw Valley defeated Broadlands Heritage 54-53 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 3.

In recent action on January 24, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop . Click here for a recap. Broadlands Heritage took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on January 28 at Broadlands Heritage High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.