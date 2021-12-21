Too wild to tame: Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op topples Bethany Okaw Valley 50-36

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op grabbed a 50-36 victory at the expense of Bethany Okaw Valley at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-Op on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 7, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op faced off against Arcola and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Raymond Lincolnwood on December 10 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School.
