Too wild to tame: Tuscola topples Arthur Christian 80-66

Tuscola dumped Arthur Christian 80-66 at Arthur Christian High on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Tuscola and Arthur Christian played in a 88-40 game on January 25, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Arthur Christian faced off against DeLand-Weldon and Tuscola took on Warrensburg-Latham on January 17 at Tuscola High School. For results, click here.
