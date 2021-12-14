Too wild to tame: St. Joseph-Ogden topples Danville 77-60

St. Joseph-Ogden collected a 77-60 victory over Danville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 7 , St Joseph-Ogden squared up on Hoopeston Area in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
St. Joseph-Ogden opened with a 16-13 advantage over Danville through the first quarter.
The Spartans pulled ahead in front of the Vikings 58-38 going into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.