Too wild to tame: Pleasant Plains topples New Berlin 43-33

Riding a wave of production, Pleasant Plains dunked New Berlin 43-33 at Pleasant Plains High on February 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 9, Pleasant Plains faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and New Berlin took on Riverton on February 10 at Riverton High School. For more, click here.
Pleasant Plains opened with a 16-6 advantage over New Berlin through the first quarter.
The Cardinals' shooting darted to a 23-19 lead over the Pretzels at halftime.
Pleasant Plains' control showed as it carried a 33-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as Pleasant Plains outscored New Berlin 10-7 in the final period.
