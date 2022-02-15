Too wild to tame: Pleasant Plains topples New Berlin 43-33

Riding a wave of production, Pleasant Plains dunked New Berlin 43-33 at Pleasant Plains High on February 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Pleasant Plains opened with a 16-6 advantage over New Berlin through the first quarter.

The Cardinals' shooting darted to a 23-19 lead over the Pretzels at halftime.

Pleasant Plains' control showed as it carried a 33-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as Pleasant Plains outscored New Berlin 10-7 in the final period.

