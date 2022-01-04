Too wild to tame: Normal topples Morton 43-30

Saddled up and ready to go, Normal spurred past Morton 43-30 on January 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 27, Morton faced off against Zion-Benton and Normal took on East St. Louis on December 30 at Normal Community High School. Click here for a recap
The Potters started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over the Ironmen at the end of the first quarter.
Morton took a 33-11 lead over Normal heading to halftime locker room.
The Potters had a 45-24 edge on the Ironmen at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
