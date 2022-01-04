Too wild to tame: Normal topples Morton 43-30

Saddled up and ready to go, Normal spurred past Morton 43-30 on January 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Potters started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over the Ironmen at the end of the first quarter.

Morton took a 33-11 lead over Normal heading to halftime locker room.

The Potters had a 45-24 edge on the Ironmen at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.