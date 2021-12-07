Too wild to tame: Nokomis topples Gillespie 50-40

 Skip to main content
Nokomis dumped Gillespie 50-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 7.

The Redskins opened with a 10-2 advantage over the Miners through the first quarter.

The Redskins kept a 21-18 halftime margin at the Miners' expense.

Nokomis darted to a 34-27 bulge over Gillespie as the fourth quarter began.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Nokomis, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 16-13 fourth quarter, too.

