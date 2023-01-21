Too wild to tame: Mt. Zion topples Tolono Unity 64-49

Mt. Zion collected a solid win over Tolono Unity in a 64-49 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
Last season, Mt Zion and Tolono Unity faced off on January 22, 2022 at Mt Zion High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 14, Tolono Unity faced off against Evansville Day and Mt Zion took on Charleston on January 12 at Mt Zion High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.