Too wild to tame: Joliet Catholic topples Chicago Hope 65-52

Joliet Catholic put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Chicago Hope in a 65-52 decision in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 15, Chicago Hope squared off with Chicago Holy Trinity in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.