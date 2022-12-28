Too wild to tame: Galesburg topples Taylorville 66-49

Playing with a winning hand, Galesburg trumped Taylorville 66-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
Galesburg jumped in front of Taylorville 16-15 to begin the second quarter.
A half tie at 29-29 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Galesburg and Taylorville were engaged in a slim affair at 46-40 as the fourth quarter started.
Conditioning showed as the Silver Streaks outscored the Tornadoes 20-9 in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Galesburg and Taylorville squared off with December 28, 2021 at Galesburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 17, Taylorville faced off against Rochester and Galesburg took on Danville on December 21 at Galesburg High School. For more, click here.
