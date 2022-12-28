Too wild to tame: Galesburg topples Taylorville 66-49

Playing with a winning hand, Galesburg trumped Taylorville 66-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

Galesburg jumped in front of Taylorville 16-15 to begin the second quarter.

A half tie at 29-29 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Galesburg and Taylorville were engaged in a slim affair at 46-40 as the fourth quarter started.

Conditioning showed as the Silver Streaks outscored the Tornadoes 20-9 in the fourth quarter.

