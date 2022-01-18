Too wild to tame: Galesburg topples Morton 60-47

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Galesburg dumped Morton 60-47 at Morton High on January 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Galesburg opened with a 16-9 advantage over Morton through the first quarter.

Galesburg opened a modest 30-22 gap over Morton at halftime.

Galesburg and Morton were engaged in a gross affair at 49-33 as the fourth quarter started.

Recently on January 11 , Morton squared up on Fairbury Prairie Central in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

