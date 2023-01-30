Too wild to tame: Danville topples Rantoul 71-56

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rantoul was solid, but not good enough, on Monday, as Danville prevailed 71-56 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 30.

In recent action on January 21, Danville faced off against Biggsville West Central . For more, click here. Rantoul took on Charleston on January 21 at Charleston High School. Click here for a recap.

