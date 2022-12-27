Too wild to tame: Concord Triopia topples Auburn 54-39

Concord Triopia charged Auburn and collected a 54-39 victory on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Concord Triopia a 12-9 lead over Auburn.

Auburn came from behind to grab the advantage 16-14 at halftime over Concord Triopia.

Concord Triopia broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 36-23 lead over Auburn.

Concord Triopia avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 18-16 stretch over the final quarter.

