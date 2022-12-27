 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Too wild to tame: Concord Triopia topples Auburn 54-39

  • 0

Concord Triopia charged Auburn and collected a 54-39 victory on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Concord Triopia a 12-9 lead over Auburn.

Auburn came from behind to grab the advantage 16-14 at halftime over Concord Triopia.

Concord Triopia broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 36-23 lead over Auburn.

Concord Triopia avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 18-16 stretch over the final quarter.

Recently on December 20, Auburn squared off with Springfield Calvary in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline routs Normal West 78-52

Moline lit up the scoreboard on December 21 to propel past Normal West for a 78-52 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News