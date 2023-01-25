Too wild to tame: Chicago Schurz topples Chicago Intrinsic 66-47

Riding a wave of production, Chicago Schurz surfed over Chicago Intrinsic 66-47 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Schurz faced off against Chicago Sullivan and Chicago Intrinsic took on Chicago Intrinsic-Downtown on January 21 at Chicago Intrinsic Charter School. For a full recap, click here.
