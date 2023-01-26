Too wild to tame: Chicago Northside College topples Chicago Muchin 70-58

Chicago Northside College stretched out and finally snapped Chicago Muchin to earn a 70-58 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Northside College faced off against Chicago Amundsen and Chicago Muchin took on Chicago Kennedy on January 20 at Chicago Kennedy High School. Click here for a recap.
