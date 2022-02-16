Too wild to tame: Chicago Marist topples Chicago Jones College Prep 68-50

Chicago Marist trucked Chicago Jones College Prep on the road to a 68-50 victory in Illinois boys basketball on February 16.
In recent action on February 12, Chicago Marist faced off against Arlington Heights St. Viator and Chicago Jones College Prep took on Chicago De La Salle on February 12 at Chicago De La Salle. Click here for a recap
